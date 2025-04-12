Champagnie is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Suns, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.
Champagnie has scored in double digits in five of his previous seven outings, and the former St. John's stud will move to a starting role due to the absence of Devin Vassell (ankle). He's averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals per game across 27 starts this season.
