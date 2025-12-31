Champagnie will start against the Knicks on Wednesday, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

With Devin Vassell (adductor) sidelined, Champagnie will get the starting nod after coming off the bench in Monday's loss to Cleveland. In 18 starts so far this season, the 24-year-old forward has averaged 11.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.1 minutes per contest.