Champagnie is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Champagnie will make his first start since Dec. 15 due to the absences of Devin Vassell (ankle), Keldon Johnson (back) and Jeremy Sochan (back). In 26 starts this season, Champagnie has averaged 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 29.6 minutes.