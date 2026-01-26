Champagnie racked up 13 points (3-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Sunday's 104-95 loss to the Pelicans.

While Sunday may not have been Champagnie's most impressive display, it's worth noting he continued to start despite the return of Devin Vassell (adductor). Champagnie has been a solid nine-category fantasy contributor overall, averaging 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 3.5 three-pointers in 31.5 minutes per game over his last eight appearances.