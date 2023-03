Champagnie recorded 28 points (10-25 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and three blocks across 35 minutes in Friday's loss to Santa Cruz.

Champagnie's stat line looks good at first glance, as he ended the game second in scoring while also tying for the second-best mark in rebounds, but he struggled massively from the field and needed 25 shots to score 28 points. Despite the shooting woes, he should remain a valuable offensive player for Austin.