Champagnie totaled nine points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 130-118 loss to the Suns.

Champagnie has been an integral part of the Spurs' rotation, starting all six games thus far to start the season and playing in at least 25 minutes in those six starts. When De'Aaron Fox (hamstring) inevitably returns from injury, Champagnie will likely be relegated to the bench, but he has been productive for San Antonio, who is off to a remarkable 5-1 start.