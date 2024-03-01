Champagnie notched six points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes during Thursday's 132-118 victory over Oklahoma City.

Champagnie has started 33 straight games, but he's averaged just 19.5 minutes during that stretch. Despite being a starter, Champagnie is playing reserve-level minutes and doesn't need to be on fantasy radars. Keldon Johnson played 31 minutes off the bench Thursday, totaling 10 points (3-10 FG), four assists and two rebounds.