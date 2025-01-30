Champagnie closed with five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals over 14 minutes during Wednesday's 128-116 loss to the Clippers.
Champagnie failed to score double-digit points for the eighth straight contest. Over that span, the 23-year-old forward is shooting just 31.9 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three. However, Champagnie continues to be a disruptor on defense, as he has tallied multiple steals in nine outings in 2024-25.
