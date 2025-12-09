default-cbs-image
Champagnie won't start against the Pelicans on Monday, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

With Stephon Castle (hip) back in action, Champagnie will slide to the second unit. Over five appearances off the bench this season, the 24-year-old forward has averaged 9.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per contest.

