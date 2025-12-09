Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Won't start Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie won't start against the Pelicans on Monday, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.
With Stephon Castle (hip) back in action, Champagnie will slide to the second unit. Over five appearances off the bench this season, the 24-year-old forward has averaged 9.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Accounts for 14 points in win•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Big double-double in Friday's win•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Logs second double-double of season•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Double-double in Phoenix•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Goes for 20 points in win Thursday•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Starting sans Castle•