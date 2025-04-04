Champagnie won't start in Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Devin Vassell (ankle) will return to game action after missing Wednesday's win over Denver, pushing Champagnie to the bench. The 23-year-old has averaged 12.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 26.2 minutes per game in his last five outings (one start).