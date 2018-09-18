Spurs' Julian Washburn: Receives Exhibit 10 deal from Spurs
Washburn signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Spurs on Tuesday, Keith Smith of RealGM reports.
Washburn spent the 2017-18 campaign overseas in the New Zealand NBL, playing in 18 games with the Canterbury Rams and averaging an impressive 18.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He's parlayed that into a deal with the Spurs for training camp, who will look to get a longer look at the 6-foot-8 wing over the next month or so. Depending on his performance in camp, Washburn could be a candidate for a two-way contract or a spot on the team's G-League roster.
