Spurs' Julian Washburn: Waived by San Antonio
Washburn was waived by the Spurs on Friday, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Washburn received an Exhibit 10 deal earlier in the week. It appears the Spurs are interested in seeing other talent, however.
