Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Absent from Saturday's scrimmage
Leonard was absent from Saturday's scrimmage, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
It's likely just a day off for Leonard, who is projected to be the focal point of the team's offensive and defensive gameplan this season. Though seemingly healthy, he should still be considered a game-time decision for the team's first preseason game Monday against the Kings.
