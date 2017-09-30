Play

Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Absent from Saturday's scrimmage

Leonard was absent from Saturday's scrimmage, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

It's likely just a day off for Leonard, who is projected to be the focal point of the team's offensive and defensive gameplan this season. Though seemingly healthy, he should still be considered a game-time decision for the team's first preseason game Monday against the Kings.

