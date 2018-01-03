Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Among several Spurs resting Wednesday

Leonard will be rested for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Michael Wright of ESPN reports.

The Spurs will rest a number of key players Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back, including Leonard, who continues to have his workload monitored in the wake of his return from a quad injury. Leonard will be joined on the inactive list by Rudy Gay (heel), Manu Ginobili (rest), Danny Green (groin) and Tony Parker (rest), meaning several bench players will be in line for rather significant increases in playing time. Expect Leonard to return to action Friday against Phoenix.