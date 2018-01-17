Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Being shut down for 'indefinite period'

Leonard, due to the recurrence of tendinopathy in his right quad, will be sidelined for an "indefinite period" of time, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

According to McDonald, the Spurs' medical staff has "recommended putting the 26-year-old back on ice", with coach Gregg Popovich adding that "[The quad] hasn't responded the way we wanted it to." Given that the injury isn't healing as desired, it's not too surprising the Spurs are opting to play it safe with their star player. While he's sidelined, LaMarcus Aldridge should see a significant bump in usage once more. He averaged 22.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks across 33.5 minutes per game prior to Leonard making his return. Kyle Anderson should also see an uptick in workload on the wing. He posted 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and a combined 2.0 steals/blocks in 27.5 minutes per game while Leonard was sidelined.