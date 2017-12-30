Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Cleared to play Saturday
Leonard (rest) will play during Saturday's game against the Pistons, James Edwards of the Athletic reports.
As expected, Leonard will suit up Saturday after resting for Thursday's game against New York. Over his past two appearances, he's averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal across 23.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...