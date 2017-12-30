Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Cleared to play Saturday

Leonard (rest) will play during Saturday's game against the Pistons, James Edwards of the Athletic reports.

As expected, Leonard will suit up Saturday after resting for Thursday's game against New York. Over his past two appearances, he's averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal across 23.0 minutes per game.

