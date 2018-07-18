Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Could be headed to Toronto

Toronto and San Antonio are finalizing a trade that would send Leonard to the Raptors for a package that includes DeMar DeRozan, ESPN reports.

ESPN reports the deal could be finalized as early as Wednesday. Leonard reportedly has stated he wants to be traded from the Spurs though Toronto may not be his favored landing spot (believed to be the Lakers).

