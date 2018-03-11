Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Could return vs. Pelicans
Leonard (quadriceps) hopes to return for Thursday's contest against New Orleans, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Leonard has missed the majority of the season with multiple injuries, but could be back as soon as Thursday. More information regarding his return should surface during the week, although barring any setbacks, Leonard is expected in the lineup against the Pelicans. His return would give the Spurs a huge boost on both ends of the court.
More News
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Targeting March return•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Has final say in ability to return•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Hopeful for return by season's end•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Being shut down for 'indefinite period'•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Not on injury report•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...