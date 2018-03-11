Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Could return vs. Pelicans

Leonard (quadriceps) hopes to return for Thursday's contest against New Orleans, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Leonard has missed the majority of the season with multiple injuries, but could be back as soon as Thursday. More information regarding his return should surface during the week, although barring any setbacks, Leonard is expected in the lineup against the Pelicans. His return would give the Spurs a huge boost on both ends of the court.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories