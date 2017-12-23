Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Downgraded to questionable Saturday

Leonard (quad) has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday's contest against the Kings, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Leonard has been slowly ramping up his in-game workload, seeing a season-high 20 minutes Thursday against the Jazz. But, it appears that he is feeling more discomfort than expected following Saturday's morning shootaround, as he's been downgraded from probable to questionable. If he ends up sidelined, Rudy Gay and Kyle Anderson would likely see extended run.