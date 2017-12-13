Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Excels in season debut Tuesday

Leonard (quad) posted 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 16 minutes in Tuesday's 95-89 loss to the Mavericks.

Making his long-awaited season debut after missing the first 27 games, Leonard looked to be in mid-season form over his modest amount of time on the court. The perennial All-Star made his first three shots and scored six of the Spurs' first eight points overall. He called it a night for good in the third quarter and will certainly be in line for progressive increases in minutes over the next several games. His next opportunity to build on Tuesday's performance will come when the Spurs tangle with the Houston Rockets on Friday night.