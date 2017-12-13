Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Excels in season debut Tuesday
Leonard (quad) posted 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 16 minutes in Tuesday's 95-89 loss to the Mavericks.
Making his long-awaited season debut after missing the first 27 games, Leonard looked to be in mid-season form over his modest amount of time on the court. The perennial All-Star made his first three shots and scored six of the Spurs' first eight points overall. He called it a night for good in the third quarter and will certainly be in line for progressive increases in minutes over the next several games. His next opportunity to build on Tuesday's performance will come when the Spurs tangle with the Houston Rockets on Friday night.
More News
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Starting in season debut Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Will make season debut Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Listed as probable for Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Practices Monday, uncertain for Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Targeting Tuesday return•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Out Friday, could debut Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...