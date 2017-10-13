Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Expected to miss season opener
Leonard (quadriceps) is expected to miss the Spurs' regular-season opener Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Leonard missed all of training camp and the entire preseason while rehabbing a quad injury, which is apparently serious enough to spill into the regular season. There still remains no timetable for a return, so he should be considered day-to-day after the completion of the team's first contest. While he's sidelined, Rudy Gay and Kyle Anderson will likely absorb most of the minutes at small forward and could make for viable DFS plays.
