Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Expected to play Saturday

Leonard (shoulder) is expected to play Saturday against the Nuggets, Jeff Platt of Spectrum News reports.

Leonard has missed the last three games while dealing with a partial tear in his shoulder, but the Spurs have maintained all along that the injury is not overly serious. While Leonard's status has not yet been officially confirmed, Gregg Popovich heavily implied that that All-Star will play, and the Spurs are also expecting to get Danny Green and Tony Parker back.