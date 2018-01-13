Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Expected to play Saturday
Leonard (shoulder) is expected to play Saturday against the Nuggets, Jeff Platt of Spectrum News reports.
Leonard has missed the last three games while dealing with a partial tear in his shoulder, but the Spurs have maintained all along that the injury is not overly serious. While Leonard's status has not yet been officially confirmed, Gregg Popovich heavily implied that that All-Star will play, and the Spurs are also expecting to get Danny Green and Tony Parker back.
More News
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...