Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Expected to remain out through playoffs

Leonard (quad) is not expected to return at any point during the playoffs, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Leonard continues to rehab his right quad injury back in New York where his personal medical team is located. With the Spurs likely to be eliminated from the playoffs in the next week or two by the defending NBA champions, that won't give Leonard enough time to make a full recovery, so he'll err on the side of caution and sit out the rest of the postseason. If that holds true, Leonard will finish his seventh campaign playing in just nine games. Leonard is eligible for the super-max extension this offseason, though it's unclear if the Spurs will commit to it following reports that there could be some tension between the two sides.