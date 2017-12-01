Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Goes through 5-on-5 scrimmages

Leonard (quad) has entered the "last steps" of his rehabilitation, going through 5-on-5 scrimmages and practicing with the full team, Jeff McDonald of MySanAntonio.com reports. According to coach Gregg Popovich, "Those are the last steps. That's what Tony [Parker] did before he came back."

Leonard is accompanying the team on their two-game road trip that starts Friday in Memphis and ends Sunday in Oklahoma City. While there still remains no official timetable for his return, his activity has clearly ramped up to levels similar to an NBA game. Also, though he may be feeling well enough to take the floor, McDonald reports that it may take time for Leonard to convince Popovich to deploy him, as it took two weeks from the time Tony Parker felt good enough to play for Popovich to send him out on the court. Understandably, the organization will want to err on the side of caution when it comes to Leonard's health, as he's one of the best players in the league.