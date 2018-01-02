Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Good to go Tuesday
Leonard will play in Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
The Spurs have taken a cautious approach with Leonard since a mid-December return from injury, holding him out for rest every other game over the last eight contests. However, the Spurs are finally going to allow him to take part in successive outings, so Leonard will play Tuesday and should take on his typical starting role. The Spurs also haven't provided any sort of restrictions, so as it currently stands, Leonard should be expected to see playing time in the upper 20s after playing 28 and 26 minutes, respectively, over the last two games he's taken part in.
