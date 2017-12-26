Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Good to go Tuesday

Leonard (quad) will play in Tuesday's game against the Nets, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

The Spurs have taken an extremely cautious approach with Leonard since he returned from injury, as he's been held out of three of the last five games for additional rest and recovery. However, after taking the night off Saturday against the Kings, he'll now return to the lineup Tuesday and should start as usual. That said, Leonard has played 20 and 16 minutes, respectively, over the last two games he played in and should be expected to remain on some sort of restrictions for his playing time.