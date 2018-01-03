Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Has best game since return
Leonard totaled 25 points (8-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and four steals across 31 minutes during a 100-91 win over the Knicks on Tuesday.
Leonard's 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals, three three-pointers made and 31 minutes received all marked season highs as he played his best game since his return to the floor. His minutes have steadily increased, and it looks like Leonard is ready to post top-end value for the rest of the season.
More News
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.