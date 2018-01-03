Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Has best game since return

Leonard totaled 25 points (8-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and four steals across 31 minutes during a 100-91 win over the Knicks on Tuesday.

Leonard's 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals, three three-pointers made and 31 minutes received all marked season highs as he played his best game since his return to the floor. His minutes have steadily increased, and it looks like Leonard is ready to post top-end value for the rest of the season.