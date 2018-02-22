Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Has final say in ability to return

Updating a previous report, Leonard (groin) has been medically cleared to play, but has elected against returning to the active roster, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich indicated earlier Wednesday that he would be surprised if Leonard returned this season and this latest update only further muddies the situation. According to Wojnarowski, Leonard has been medically cleared for a return, so the fact that he's opting not to play appears to be a pain tolerance issue. While coach Popovich said he didn't expect Leonard back, he did leave open the possibility. "We only have X number of games left in the season, and he's still not ready to go. If by some chance he is, it's gonna be pretty late into the season and it's going to be a pretty tough decision; how late to bring somebody back. So that's why I'm just trying to be honest and logical. I'll be surprised if he gets back this year." Considering the situation, fantasy owners may want to hold on to Leonard for now until more clarification is provided.