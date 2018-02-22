Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Has final say in ability to return
Updating a previous report, Leonard (groin) has been medically cleared to play, but has elected against returning to the active roster, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich indicated earlier Wednesday that he would be surprised if Leonard returned this season and this latest update only further muddies the situation. According to Wojnarowski, Leonard has been medically cleared for a return, so the fact that he's opting not to play appears to be a pain tolerance issue. While coach Popovich said he didn't expect Leonard back, he did leave open the possibility. "We only have X number of games left in the season, and he's still not ready to go. If by some chance he is, it's gonna be pretty late into the season and it's going to be a pretty tough decision; how late to bring somebody back. So that's why I'm just trying to be honest and logical. I'll be surprised if he gets back this year." Considering the situation, fantasy owners may want to hold on to Leonard for now until more clarification is provided.
More News
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Hopeful for return by season's end•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Being shut down for 'indefinite period'•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Not on injury report•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Will not play vs. Hawks•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: '50-50' to play vs. Hawks•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...