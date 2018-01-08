Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Has partial tear in shoulder

Leonard has a partial tear in his left shoulder, per coach Gregg Popovich, Michael Wright of ESPN reports.

Leonard is being held out of Sunday's game against the Blazers, and Popovich confirmed to the media that the forward suffered a partial tear during Friday's game against Phoenix. While the team does not believe the issue is overly serious, Leonard will likely remain out Monday in Sacramento, though Wright notes that the Spurs have not ruled Leonard out of Thursday's game against the Lakers. Leonard has played in only eight games this season after a quad injury sidelined him through mid-December.