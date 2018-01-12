Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Hopeful to return soon

Leonard (shoulder) said his injury is "nothing serious," and he hopes to return to action within the next few games, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

While neither the Spurs nor Leonard have said much about the partial tear in his left shoulder, both sides appear to be confident that the All-Star won't be sidelined for too long. Leonard has missed the last three games, but it's possible he could return as early as Saturday's home matchup with the Nuggets. Expect a more definitive update Friday afternoon.