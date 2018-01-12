Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Hopeful to return soon
Leonard (shoulder) said his injury is "nothing serious," and he hopes to return to action within the next few games, the San Antonio Express-News reports.
While neither the Spurs nor Leonard have said much about the partial tear in his left shoulder, both sides appear to be confident that the All-Star won't be sidelined for too long. Leonard has missed the last three games, but it's possible he could return as early as Saturday's home matchup with the Nuggets. Expect a more definitive update Friday afternoon.
More News
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...