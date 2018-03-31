Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: In New York for rehab, no return timetable

Leonard (quad) has returned to New York for the second time this season for rehabilitation under the supervision of a medical team outside of the Spurs organization, Adrian Wojnarowski and Michael C. Wright of ESPN report. He remains without a timetable for a return.

Since Monday, Leonard has been in New York rehabbing under the guidance of outside medical personnel, which he also did previously in February just prior to the All-Star break. The departure comes after reportedly increased tensions between Leonard, the Spurs organization, and teammates as a result of his disconnect with the team and several near-returns. With only six regular-season contests remaining and no timetable Leonard's return, it seems doubtful that he'll be able to suit up prior to the start of the postseason.

