Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: In New York for rehab, no return timetable
Leonard (quad) has returned to New York for the second time this season for rehabilitation under the supervision of a medical team outside of the Spurs organization, Adrian Wojnarowski and Michael C. Wright of ESPN report. He remains without a timetable for a return.
Since Monday, Leonard has been in New York rehabbing under the guidance of outside medical personnel, which he also did previously in February just prior to the All-Star break. The departure comes after reportedly increased tensions between Leonard, the Spurs organization, and teammates as a result of his disconnect with the team and several near-returns. With only six regular-season contests remaining and no timetable Leonard's return, it seems doubtful that he'll be able to suit up prior to the start of the postseason.
More News
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...