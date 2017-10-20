Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Likely out again Saturday

Leonard (quad) is not expected to play in Saturday's game against the Bulls, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Leonard made the trip to Chicago with the team, but at this point it's very much unclear just how close he might be to returning to game action. The Spurs haven't commented on Leonard's availability, but he missed the entire preseason and certainly appeared hobbled in a video that emerged Friday of the MVP candidate boarding the team plane. Assuming Leonard sits Saturday, consider him day-to-day in advance of Monday's home matchup with Toronto.