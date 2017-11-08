Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Likely out at least another few weeks
Leonard's (ankle) rehab is reportedly coming along slowly and he's expected to be out at least a few more weeks, Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News reports. "It's just been more difficult for [Leonard] to get through the rehab routine. His body hasn't reacted the same way," coach Gregg Popovich said comparing Leonard and Tony Parker's rehab. Tony is at the point where he has been going five on five and that sort of thing. He's not totally confident. It will be a few more weeks. But he's definitely going in the right direction, and so is Kawhi. It's just been taking a little bit longer."
Leonard has yet to go through any sort of three-on-three or five-on-five work and coach Popovich made it sound like he expects him to sit out at least a few more weeks. In fact, Tony Parker (quad) appears to be healing quicker and could take the floor before Leonard. Either way, Leonard can be considered out for at least the next six games, and it wouldn't be surprising if his absence lingered into late November or early December. That said, another update should be provided once Leonard is able to resume practicing.
