Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Listed as probable for Tuesday

Leonard (quad) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Leonard was able to take part in Monday's practice and must have felt good following it, as the Spurs are now listing him as probable for Tuesday's contest. Look for Leonard to ultimately go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made, though if all goes as planned, he should make his season debut. Leonard will likely take his starting small forward spot back right away, but knowing the Spurs' typical conservative approach, it wouldn't be surprising if he saw some significant restrictions in his first few games back. With Leonard set to play, look for Rudy Gay to head back to the bench and see a smaller role moving forward.