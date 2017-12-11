Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Listed as probable for Tuesday
Leonard (quad) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Leonard was able to take part in Monday's practice and must have felt good following it, as the Spurs are now listing him as probable for Tuesday's contest. Look for Leonard to ultimately go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made, though if all goes as planned, he should make his season debut. Leonard will likely take his starting small forward spot back right away, but knowing the Spurs' typical conservative approach, it wouldn't be surprising if he saw some significant restrictions in his first few games back. With Leonard set to play, look for Rudy Gay to head back to the bench and see a smaller role moving forward.
More News
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Practices Monday, uncertain for Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Targeting Tuesday return•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Out Friday, could debut Saturday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Return expected by end of week•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Goes through 5-on-5 scrimmages•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...