Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Not listed on Friday's injury report
Leonard isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Suns.
Leonard, as well as a handful other Spurs, all sat out Wednesday's game against the 76ers for rest, but as expected, will be back in the lineup for Friday's contest. Look for Leonard to take on his typical role in the starting lineup and after logging 31 and 28 minutes, respectively, over his last two games, it appears he should push for a 30-plus-minute workload once again. Fantasy owners should go ahead and activate Leonard prior to Friday's game.
