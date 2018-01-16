Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Not on injury report

Leonard is not on the injury report in advance of Wednesday's game against the Nets, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Leonard has was held out of Monday's game in Atlanta, which marked his fourth absence in five games, thought the Spurs looked to simply be exercising caution after the All-Star played 28 minutes in Saturday's win over the Nuggets. While Leonard's status could still change over the next 24 hours, at this point all signs point to Leonard returning to the lineup at small forward Wednesday. In the win over Denver, Leonard finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block.