Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Officially out Friday

Leonard (quad) has officially been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets.

The Spurs continue to reveal very little with regard to Leonard's status, and he's apparently being evaluated on a game-to-game basis. However, there's little evidence to suggest a return is imminent, so expect Rudy Gay and Kyle Anderson to keep picking up extra minutes in his stead. Technically, Leonard's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.