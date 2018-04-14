Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Officially ruled out for Game 1

The Spurs officially ruled out Leonard (quad) for Saturday's Game 1 against the Warriors.

The announcement is hardly a surprise given that Leonard played in only nine games this season and hasn't seen game action since January 13. The 26-year-old returned to New York in late March to rehab under the guidance of outside medical personnel amid continued tensions with teammates and the Spurs organization regarding his potential return. Game 2 against the Warriors is Monday, and Leonard's availability for the rest of the series remains uncertain at best.