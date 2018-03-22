Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Out again Friday
Leonard (quad) is out for Friday's contest against the Jazz.
Leonard has yet to re-join the team for practice, making a return in the immediate future seem doubtful. His next chance to take the floor will come Sunday against Milwaukee.
