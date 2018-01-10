Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Out again Thursday
Leonard (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Leonard is dealing with a partial tear in his shoulder and while he'll sit out once again Thursday, the Spurs still haven't provided a concrete timetable for his eventual return. With that said, he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with his next opportunity to play coming on Saturday against the Nuggets. Look for the Spurs to remain as cautious as possible with their superstar forward and in the meantime, Kyle Anderson should continue to fill in as the starter in Leonard's place.
