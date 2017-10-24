Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Out again vs. Heat

Leonard (quad) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat.

There still haven't been any signs that point to Leonard nearing a return, as he'll now miss his fourth straight game. He remains without a concrete recovery timetable, so the All-Star forward will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis. Kyle Anderson is expected to continue to start in Leonard's absence, with Rudy Gay seeing additional minutes off the bench.

