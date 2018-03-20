Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Out again Wednesday vs. Wizards
Leonard (quad) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
It was reported less than a week ago that Leonard had yet to rejoin the team for practice and that still appears to be the case as he continues to work back from his lingering quad injury. Until the Spurs report that Leonard is going through full-contact, 5-on-5 practices, a return to the court shouldn't be considered forthcoming. That said, his next next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Jazz.
