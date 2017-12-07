Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Out Friday, could debut Saturday

Leonard (quad) will sit out Friday's game against the Celtics, but will then target Saturday's matchup with the Suns for his debut, Jabari Young of San Antonio Express-News reports.

Leonard is reportedly participating in a final workout Thursday before being reevaluated Friday, which is when the Spurs will decide if he travels with the team to Phoenix for Saturday's contest. If Leonard does ultimately get the green light to play, he'd likely see some fairly hefty restrictions early on considering the Spurs are likely going to ease their superstar back into the swing of things. It was also reported that if Leonard doesn't play Saturday, he'll then be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. Once officially back, Leonard's return will knock Rudy Gay back to the bench, which means a much smaller role for the veteran forward.