Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Out Sunday vs. Portland
Leonard will not play in Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a left shoulder strain.
Leonard played 29 minutes on Friday and didn't appear to be struggling with injury throughout the tilt. It's likely that the team is keeping him out on Sunday for precautionary reasons. Look for Kyle Anderson to step into the starting lineup and see an uptick in minutes as long as Leonard is out. Leonard's first chance to return will be on Monday against the Kings.
More News
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Scores game-high 21 points Friday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Will start Friday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Not listed on Friday's injury report•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Among several Spurs resting Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Has best game since return•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...