Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Out Sunday vs. Portland

Leonard will not play in Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a left shoulder strain.

Leonard played 29 minutes on Friday and didn't appear to be struggling with injury throughout the tilt. It's likely that the team is keeping him out on Sunday for precautionary reasons. Look for Kyle Anderson to step into the starting lineup and see an uptick in minutes as long as Leonard is out. Leonard's first chance to return will be on Monday against the Kings.