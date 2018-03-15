Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Out Thursday, yet to resume practicing
According to teammates Danny Green and Tony Parker, Leonard (quad) has yet to start practicing with the Spurs, Michael C. Wright of ESPN reports.
It was reported earlier this week that Leonard could potentially return for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, but he's since been ruled out. The fact that he hasn't even returned to practice is even more concerning, so there appears to be a strong chance Leonard is also held out Saturday against the Timberwolves. Continue to monitor his status over the coming few days, but until Leonard is taking contact in practice, a return shouldn't be considered forthcoming.
