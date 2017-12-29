Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Out Thursday

Leonard (rest) will not play in Thursday's game against the Knicks, Marc Berman of the New York Post

Although the Spurs originally labeled Leonard as questionable for the contest, they will ultimately err on the side of caution and sit him. It continues a trend of four straight games missed following a game played for the star wing. He logged a season-high 26 minutes in Tuesday's victory over the Nets, and will shoot for a Saturday against the Pistons. Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gay figure to continue benefiting from Leonard's absence.