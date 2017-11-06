Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Out Tuesday vs. Clippers

Leonard (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

The Spurs continue to remain mum on a potential timetable for Leonard's return, though they'll likely be as a cautious as possible with their superstar as he works back from a quad injury. Look for Leonard to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with his next shot to take the court coming on Friday against the Bucks.

