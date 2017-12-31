Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Plays 27 minutes in loss

Leonard finished with 18 points, three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 93-79 loss to Detroit.

Leonard was able to play a season-high 27 minutes in the loss and is starting to round into some nice form. He is still on a clear minutes restriction as well as not playing in back-to-backs, but owners should be happy that he has had no setbacks. His line could have been a bit better tonight had his teammates converted on some more shots and if the game hadn't been over so early. The Spurs have two back-to-back sets coming up over the next two weeks so owners should be prepared for some more missed games.