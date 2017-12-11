Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Practices Monday, uncertain for Tuesday
Leonard (quad) took part in practice Monday, but remains uncertain for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Dallas TV play-by-play announcer Mark Followill reports.
The extent of his participation during Monday's practice isn't exactly clear, though it's still encouraging for his potential return Tuesday. It was reported late last week that Tuesday was the target date for Leonard to rejoin the lineup, though he'll likely need to test out the quad during morning shootaround before a final decision is made on his availability. For now, consider Leonard questionable, but if he's cleared, look for him to see some restrictions early on in order to ease him back into the swing of things.
